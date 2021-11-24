A murder stabbing suspect — held in the Texas County Jail — has new charges this week, including transforming two toothbrushes into potential weapons.

Adam T. Reams, 38, of Waterloo, Ill., is charged with possession of a weapon at a county jail (a class B felony) and damage to jail property (a class E felony).

According to a report, a detention officer informed a deputy on Oct. 11 that there was possible contraband in Wing 1 at the jail. All cells in the wing were subsequently searched, and evidence was photographed and seized from Reams’ cell.

The report indicated that a mattress had been forcibly ripped apart at one end and two jail-issued toothbrushes had been sharpened to a point in such a way that they could be used as weapons.

Reams was charged Monday. Bond was set at $400,000 in the latest incident.

Reams is incarcerated after being charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the June murder of Billy J. Hayes Jr., 30, Houston, near the downtown business district.

The morning after the crime a bloody knife matching a description provided by another person was found on Airport Road near Reams’ Houston residence on West Chestnut Street. Reams’ red bicycle was also found hidden in tall weeds in a field near Houston Municipal Airport. The bike reportedly had blood on its handlebars.