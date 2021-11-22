Norma Lee Price Bridges was born Oct. 22, 1930, to Albert Price and Dorothy Decker Price in Springfield, Mo., and passed away Nov. 22, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, husband James Columbus Bridges, sons, Sgt. Stephen James Bridges and Michael Allen Bridges.

Her early life was spent moving from one part of Missouri to another while her father worked on bridges and construction throughout the state. Her mother was a Registered Pediatric Nurse.

Norma attended Houston High School and married James Bridges. The couple moved first to Iowa, where Steve was born and then to Houston, Texas, where Barbara and Mike joined the family. In 1961 the family moved to Dickenson, Texas, where they built a house and lived for several years. In 1967 they moved to Houston, Mo., where Norma lived the rest of her life.

She worked as a dental receptionist in Texas and was Middle School Secretary for many years after she moved to Missouri. She was Public Administrator of Texas County until her retirement.

Norma enjoyed reading, movies, singing, writing, playing the piano, and games with family and friends. She was a great cook and beautiful pies with meringue were her specialty. She was a member, and church pianist, at the Dickenson Christian Church, Dickinson Texas, and liked to sing alto in duets and trios.

After moving to Missouri, she became a member of the First Christian Church in Houston, Missouri. She taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church and volunteered at the Houston History Museum.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara Ann Bridges Romines and husband Don Romines; and grandsons, Tyler James Romines, Frank Romines and wife Ashley; granddaughter, Michelle Moseley, and husband Doug; four great-grandchildren Stephani Burton, and husband Rob, Noah, Jacob and Bridgette Moseley; four great-great-grandchildren, along with brother and sister-in-law Franklin and Shirley Bridges, Sidney Ann Bridges and nieces and nephews.

Norma lived a long and healthy life. May she rest in peace.

Mrs. Bridges will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family service is pending. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Cemetery.

