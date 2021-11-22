Following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 booster vaccines to all fully vaccinated adults, Ozarks Healthcare is now able to provide booster doses to individuals who are 18 and older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are 18 and older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a third booster dose at least:

•Two months after receiving the last dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

•Six months after receiving the last dose of the Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines

The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy is offering the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines to individuals on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pharmacy located at #18 Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.

“Especially as we head into the holiday season and gather with friends and family, we hope those who are unvaccinated will take advantage of increased vaccination opportunities,” Katie Mahan, Director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy, said. “Vaccination continues to be our most effective form of protection against COVID-19 and can help prevent surges of cases and hospitalizations.”

Following the acceptance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for children age 5–11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Ozarks Healthcare is now able to vaccinate children age 5 to 11 years old with an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held last recently for children ages 5 to 11. Ozarks Healthcare will announce any future pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics as more information becomes available.

Flu vaccines are available through the pharmacy on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines, shingles (Shingrix) vaccines, and tetanus vaccines are also available.

For more information, please call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793 or visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/coronavirus-updates/vaccine-info/.