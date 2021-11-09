The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy will offer booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals on a walk-in basis on Tuesday, Nov. 9, until 4 p.m. only this week at the Pharmacy at #18 Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.

After this week, booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines will resume being available on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy. Initial doses are also available during this time.

Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after 6 months after receiving their initial two doses if they meet the following criteria:

•Those 65 years and older

•Those 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings

•Those 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions

•Those 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Flu vaccines are available through the pharmacy on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines, shingles (Shingrix) vaccines, and tetanus vaccines are also available. For more information, please call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.

COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY FOR CHILDREN

Following the acceptance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for children age 5–11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Ozarks Healthcare is now able to vaccinate children age 5 to 11 years old with an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Ozarks Healthcare will host a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ozarks Healthcare’s Pediatrics location in West Plains.

“While most children seem to have milder cases of COVID-19 compared to adults, it can still make children very sick and lead to hospitalization,” Katie Mahan, director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy, said. “Vaccinating children can help protect family members, including those who have an increased risk of becoming ill and those who may not be old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine yet.”

Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics is at 312 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains. Children attending the clinic on Nov. 19 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian