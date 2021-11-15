The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On Nov. 8, a Crawford County deputy requested assistance in finding a stolen vehicle.
The officer told a Texas County deputy that the silver 2007 Ford Fusion was likely at a Success Road residence in Success. The local deputy went to the location and observed the car, but saw that it was missing its engine, transmission and front axle.
The officer spoke with a 45-year-old man there who said the engine was in a shed on his property and the transmission and axle were sitting next to the car.
The car, transmission and axle were towed away, and the engine remained at the location.
•A 55-year-old Licking man reported on Oct. 6 that a firearm had been stolen from his place of work on Ray Drive in Licking.
The man told an investigating deputy that the gun was a Browning Buckmark .22 caliber rifle with a 55-inch barrel (valued at $500). He said it had been swiped from inside his unlocked vehicle.
There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 30 regarding a report of theft at a King Lane residence at Raymondville.
A 32-year-old woman there told the officer a handbag containing items valued at $8,000 had been stolen from inside her vehicle. She said she had allowed a 24-year-old man to borrow the vehicle and that he had told her a 22-year-old woman swiped the bag.
Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
Nov. 6
Jonathan A. Tallman – supplying alcohol to minor
Zachary M. Lebo – DWI
Nov. 8
Robby T. Wallis – assault
Jason Malota – possession of controlled substance
Nov. 9
Landon Holland – stolen property
James T. Childress – 24-hour shock time
Donald Odom – failure to appear
Daniel K. Labbee – assault, resisting arrest
Richard N. Wells – stolen property
Shawn L. House – possession of controlled substance
Nov. 10
Deyvid Roman – assault
Delmer R. Robbins – 48-hour commitment
Ted L. Glidewell – DWI
Brittanie Matthews – possession of controlled substance, delivery in jail
Tonya M. Thomas – stealing
Nov. 11
Laura C. Rippinger – stealing
Nov. 12
Melissa Collins – stealing
Casey J. Martin – forgery
Justin M. Willis – possession of controlled substance