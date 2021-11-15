The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On Nov. 8, a Crawford County deputy requested assistance in finding a stolen vehicle.

The officer told a Texas County deputy that the silver 2007 Ford Fusion was likely at a Success Road residence in Success. The local deputy went to the location and observed the car, but saw that it was missing its engine, transmission and front axle.

The officer spoke with a 45-year-old man there who said the engine was in a shed on his property and the transmission and axle were sitting next to the car.

The car, transmission and axle were towed away, and the engine remained at the location.

•A 55-year-old Licking man reported on Oct. 6 that a firearm had been stolen from his place of work on Ray Drive in Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy that the gun was a Browning Buckmark .22 caliber rifle with a 55-inch barrel (valued at $500). He said it had been swiped from inside his unlocked vehicle.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 30 regarding a report of theft at a King Lane residence at Raymondville.

A 32-year-old woman there told the officer a handbag containing items valued at $8,000 had been stolen from inside her vehicle. She said she had allowed a 24-year-old man to borrow the vehicle and that he had told her a 22-year-old woman swiped the bag.

Investigation is ongoing.

The Texas County Jail in Houston. Credit: HOUSTON HERALD FILE PHOTO

Texas County Jail admissions

Nov. 6

Jonathan A. Tallman – supplying alcohol to minor

Zachary M. Lebo – DWI

Nov. 8

Robby T. Wallis – assault

Jason Malota – possession of controlled substance

Nov. 9

Landon Holland – stolen property

James T. Childress – 24-hour shock time

Donald Odom – failure to appear

Daniel K. Labbee – assault, resisting arrest

Richard N. Wells – stolen property

Shawn L. House – possession of controlled substance

Nov. 10

Deyvid Roman – assault

Delmer R. Robbins – 48-hour commitment

Ted L. Glidewell – DWI

Brittanie Matthews – possession of controlled substance, delivery in jail

Tonya M. Thomas – stealing

Nov. 11

Laura C. Rippinger – stealing

Nov. 12

Melissa Collins – stealing

Casey J. Martin – forgery

Justin M. Willis – possession of controlled substance