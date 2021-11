An intoxicated Hartshorn woman received moderate injuries in a crash Saturday night north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kalene R. Hawkins, 28, was driving a westbound 2012 Dodge Avenger that ran off the roadway and struck a tree, said Cpl. Stacey Crewse. Hawkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled.