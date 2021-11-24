The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers can expect increased patrolling and traffic on all major highways for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers will be posted on I-70, U.S. 63, U.S. 54, and other major roadways across the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to drive responsibly when traveling on Missouri roadways through Sunday surrounding the holiday.

“We want to do our best to make sure everyone gets to where they’re going safely and we are going to do that by enforcing different traffic laws,” according to a patrol spokesman. “We will have troopers stationed out throughout the major highways and interstates to look out for those type of violations.”

Motorists who need help from the patrol can call *55.

The patrol reports 10 people died in crashes on Missouri Highways over the Thanksgiving holiday last year (Wednesday-Sunday), and there were several traffic violations.