Update: The system has been restored.

The Houston School District reported Thursday it was experiencing issues with its telephone system and is not able to receive outside calls.

Persons can stop by a school office or email the building principal:

Elementary – Mrs. Jarrett, jjarrett@houston.k12.mo.us

Middle School – Mrs. Munson, amunson@houston.k12.mo.us

High School – Dr. Copley, jcopley@houston.k12.mo.us