A fund has been established to establish a Troop G memorial honoring three Missouri State Highway Patrol officers who died in the line of duty. It will be placed at the Troop G headquarters at Willow Springs.

The appeal for donations has been put forth by retired patrol Maj. Mike, retired capt. Mark Inman and former West Plains mayor Jack Pahlmann.

The memorial, to be created by Wommack Monument of Springfield, costs $16,000 and another $4,000 is earmarked for lighting and landscaping. It will feature the name of three Troop G officers, Tpr. Kelly Poynter, Sgt. Dewayne Graham Jr. and Tpr. Donald Floyd.

Donations may be mailed to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks at 1378 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, Mo. 65775, with a note on the check noting the donation is for the Troop G Memorial.

ABOUT THE OFFICERS

•Poynter died Jan. 18, 2002, while working a crash scene on U.S. 63 south of Houston when he was struck by a vehicle not involved in the initial crash. He was survived by a wife and two children. The patrol said a wrecker driver was also injured in the incident and the driver involved was found to be driving while intoxicated. Poynter, a Houston resident, was 27.

•Graham, 37, was found March 20, 2005, by a passing motorist lying on the ground at his home near his patrol car, dead from gunshot wounds, just outside of Van Buren in Carter County. Investigation led to the arrest and conviction of a man Graham had investigated as a suspect in a fatal car accident where the driver left the scene. He was sentenced to death in 2009. He was survived by a son, 4.

•Floyd, 45, suffered fatal injuries when struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sept. 22, 2005, on U.S. 60 in Texas County. He was survived by a wife and two teenage children, a son and daughter. He was a Licking resident.