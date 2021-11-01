Texas County property owners can now pay their property taxes in the office of the collector in the lower level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

Collector Tammy Cantrell said extended work sessions have pulled required data from the county clerk’s office to her office.

She said the county’s various offices had worked extended hours to move the process forward.

Tax statements are expected to be mailed at the early part of the week of Nov. 8. That’s good news for county’s political subdivisions who had experienced a rocky start to the start of the season earlier this fall. Delays were reported in the certifications of levies.