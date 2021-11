This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County continues to increase, according to a report issued Friday afternoon by the Texas County Health Department.

Since Saturday, there have been 68 positive cases confirmed. There are 76 persons isolated at home and two are hospitalized.

Of the 1,754 positive cases reported this year, 97 had been vaccinated.

The death count stands at 30.