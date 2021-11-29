Robert Gene Neal, age 79, of Huggins, Mo., passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was born June 24, 1942, in Upton, Mo., to Herman and Myrtle (Merchant) Neal.

Robert attended school at Pleasant Ridge and graduated from Houston High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy in 1964 to 1970.

He married Karen Johnson, and she precedes him in death, as well as his parents, and four brothers, Dale, Darrell, Wilbert and Alben Neal.

Robert is survived by a son, Tony Johnson of Huggins, Mo.; a daughter, Kristie Steepleton of Cedar Rapid, Iowa; three grandchildren, Mahlon Steepleton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ashley Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alicia Nmah of Killeen, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Lyric Nmah of Killeen, Texas; and five sisters, Linda Smith, Donna Campbell, Marie Franklin, Lavell Johnson and Dee Gronewaller.

He owned and managed a salvage yard in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for many years, where he was a member of the Teamsters Union. After retirement he moved back to Missouri and spent the remainder of his life.

Robert will be missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

