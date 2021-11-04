Robert Gene Neal, age 79, of Huggins, Mo., passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. He was born June 24, 1942, in Upton, Mo., to Herman and Myrtle (Merchant) Neal.

Mr. Neal attended school at Pleasant Ridge and graduated from Houston High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1970.

He married Karen Johnson, and she precedes him in death, as well as his parents, and four brothers, Dale, Darrell, Wilbert and Alben Neal.

Mr. Neal is survived by a son, Tony Johnson of Huggins, Mo.; a daughter, Kristie Steepleton of Cedar Rapid, Iowa; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and five sisters, Linda Smith, Donna Campbell, Marie Franklin, Lavell Johnson and Dee Gronewaller.

He owned and managed a salvage yard in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for many years, where he was a member of the Teamsters Union. After retirement he moved back to Missouri, where he spend the remainder of his life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.