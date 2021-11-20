Rocky Gilbert Sr.

Rocky Wayne Gilbert Sr., son of the late Harold Kenneth and Fern Elva (Liles) Gilbert, was born July 23, 1967, in Visalia, Calif. He was the youngest of seven boys. Rocky departed this life Nov. 13, 2021, at his home in Raymondville, Mo. He was 54 years, 3 months and 21 days of age.

Rocky was a true family man who loved his family more than life itself. He cherished spending time with all of his family, especially his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His love for family will always be remembered as one of his strongest passions in life. He will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, Rocky was preceded in death by four brothers, Randy Gilbert, Rebel Gilbert, Michael Hoser Gilbert and Kenny Gilbert; one sister-in-law, Connie Gilbert; two nephews, James Gilbert and Kenneth Gilbert Jr.; one niece, Tiffany Caraveo; mother-in-law, Joann Fields; father-in-law, Ralph Rigsby; one aunt, Anna Patterson; six uncles, Bobby Gilbert, Gene Gilbert, Danny Gilbert, Gerald Gilbert, Derald Gilbert and Ernie Liles; grandparents from both sides; and many other family and friends.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherri Gilbert; son, Rocky Gilbert Jr. and wife, Brittany, of Houston, Mo.; daughter, Marissa Gilbert Reams and husband, Adam, of Raymondville, Mo.; son, Joseph Gilbert of Springfield, Mo.; six grandchildren, Makilah, Ashley, Jason, Rocky 3, Alyssa and Landry, whom he loved very much; two brothers, Ronald Gilbert and Donald Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Wava Gilbert, Redona Gilbert and Deborah Cota; brother-in-law, Ray Fields; two sisters, Gina Osborn and Renee Jones; stepmother and cousin, Nita Gilbert; 13 nephews, six nieces, and dozens more that called him “uncle” who will miss him.

Visitation for Rocky Gilbert was held 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services followed the visitation at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Johnathan McClure officiating. Song selections were “When I Get Where I’m Going,” “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” “Thank You For Loving Me,” “In Color” and “One Hell of An Amen.” Randy Gilbert, Michael Gilbert, Joshua Gilbert, Jeremy Gilbert, Shay Gilbert, Rebel Gilbert, Phillip Gilbert, Ricky Bonds, Tye Gilbert, Thomas Gilbert and Steven Caraveo served as Pallbearers. Ronald Gilbert and Donald Gilbert served as Honorary Pallbearers. Burial was in Prairie Hollow Cemetery, Mansfield, Mo., under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or hospice of choice in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com

PAID