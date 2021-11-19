A 16-year-old Summersville girl was killed Friday morning in a crash on Highway K north of Summersville.

The driver, who the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not identify, was headed southbound at 11:30 a.m. when the 1998 Jeep Cherokee ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting her. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.

She was pronounced dead by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. The body was transported to Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Assisting at the scene was the Summersville Fire Department.

