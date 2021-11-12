Members of the Houston board of education handled several matters on Tuesday.

The board:

•Recognized Thomas Kincaid as the Houston Middle School student of the month. The characteristic recognized was honesty. Loran Richardson also was honored as the SCA Coach of the Year for volleyball. Kincaid led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

•Heard from the district’s CPA on the recently completed annual audit. No major issues were uncovered, said Mike Catlett, who presented the findings.

•Viewed a video presentation of the recently completed high school gymnasium that was prepared by the district’s photographer, Joe Ward.

•Approved a bid for new windows for Houston Middle School. It is contingent on clarifications on some exclusions and pricing.

•Learned that a first grade presentation of “Proud Little Americans” has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18. A high school career fair will occur the following day.

•Heard that a three-day run of a drama club production at the Melba Performing Arts Center was successful. Another is planned for the spring. The district thanked the STARS Foundation for providing costumes.

•Learned that some middle school students had recently toured the Piney River Technical Center to tour career options there, including welding and health occupations.

•Reviewed survey data related to the possible start of soccer in the district. The school will continue to examine cost, travel time to opponents and how it might affect participation in other sports.

•Heard that a donation from the family of the late Travis Swearingin, a high school baseball player, led to the installation of sod at the high school baseball field. He had always wanted to see sod in place.

•Received an update on progress to construct a new track at Tiger Stadium. A grant application period is slated to open soon. The district is working with grant writer Elaine Campbell on the effort.

•Decided to meet again at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the high school library.