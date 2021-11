Services have been announced for the 13-year-old victim of a car crash south of Cabool on Saturday night.

Services for Monrhowe Aaron are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carter Funeral Home, Cabool. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Cabool Christian Church. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Cabool Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to help with expenses.