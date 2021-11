This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Several activities are planned in the next month at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Here is a schedule:

•7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving variety show.

•5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Messiah Christmas concert.

•3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11. Murder Mystery Museum.

•7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Christmas variety show.

•7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Christmas dance recital.

Events are organized by the STARS Foundation.

Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston will sponsor a 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 4 production by Elsenpeter’s Martionettes.