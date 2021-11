Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Peggy Seyler as Texas County clerk.

Clerk named

Seyler had been named interim county clerk by the Texas County Commission after the resignation of Laura Crowley on Oct. 20. Crowley stepped down immediately, citing health issues.

Seyler had worked in the county clerk’s office for about 15 years before moving earlier this year to the county assessor’s office.

The term expires at the end of 2022.