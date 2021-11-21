This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Share Your Christmas, the annual drive that benefits deserving children in Texas County, is underway from its headquarters on North U.S. 63 in Houston.

Generous residents step in with monetary contributions and fulfil wishes outlined in individual cases highlighted in the Houston Herald. Additionally, an Angel Tree will be in place this week at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd. Persons can take an angel that highlights needs.

Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club basement, which serves as headquarters. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pat Miller, the coordinator, said donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, toys, household items and bedding are needed. All sizes of clothing are accepted, but especially children’s. Financial contributions can be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.