Share Your Christmas, the annual drive that benefits deserving children in Texas County, is underway from its headquarters on North U.S. 63 in Houston.
Generous residents step in with monetary contributions and fulfil wishes outlined in individual cases highlighted in the Houston Herald. Additionally, an Angel Tree will be in place this week at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd. Persons can take an angel that highlights needs.
Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club basement, which serves as headquarters. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pat Miller, the coordinator, said donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, toys, household items and bedding are needed. All sizes of clothing are accepted, but especially children’s. Financial contributions can be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.
HERE ARE CASES 1-5:
1. An 11-year-old girl needs size 10 pants and size 10/12 tops and size 3 shoes. She would like a small radio or some LED lights for her room.
2. Size 3T pants and shirts and size 7 toddler shoes are needed for a 2-year-old boy. He also needs a coat, socks and underwear. He likes to play with trucks. His 4-month-old baby sister needs size 6 month warm clothing and socks and some teething toys. Any queen size bedding would be appreciated by this young family.
3. This 6-month-old baby boy is in need of size 12 month winter clothing and some socks. He would be happy with any baby toys for his age. The family could use any cleaning supplies or towels.
4. Two sisters, ages 13 and 10, wear the same size pants and tops. They need size 12 girls pants and 14/16 girls tops. Their shoe sizes are 7 and 8 in women’s. Their wishes include headphones, hair things or make-up. A third sister, who is 14, needs size 6 or 7 women’s jeans, size small women’s tops and size 10 women’s shoes. Her wish is also makeup, lotion or jewelry.
5. Some games or a doll is the Christmas wish of this 6-year-old girl. Size 7-8 clothing and size 2 shoes are needed, as well as a winter coat. Her 11-year-old brother needs size 12 pants and 14/16 shirts. He would like a remote control truck or a basketball.