The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children will kick off this Monday.

“Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters will again be in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other hours are available by appointment. Applications are taken there.

Cases of kids enrolled in the program will be outlined soon in the Houston Herald, which started the drive 34 years ago. Volunteer Pat Miller is once again the coordinator. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.

An Angel Tree will be set up later at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South U.S. 63 in Houston. It will detail the needs of various cases. Persons can take an angel and fill the requests.

Monetary donations can be mailed to “Share Your Christmas,” P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.