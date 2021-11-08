Sharon Kay McCoy, age 72, of Houston, Mo., passed away Nov. 5, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born March 27, 1949, in Houston, Mo., to Elmer “Pap” and Virda Aliene “Ma” (Massey) McCoy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jimmy David. Sharon is survived by her brothers, Garold (Kristy) McCoy of Houston, Mo., Roger (Peggy) McCoy of Houston, Mo., and Rolla (Margaret) McCoy of Crocker, Mo., her aunts and uncles, Ruby, Marie, Sharon, Troy, Terry, and Carolyn; six nieces and one nephew; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, her special friend, Eddie Pursifull; and many friends who will miss her greatly.

Sharon never met a stranger, and would greet you with a smile, a hug or a funny story. She loved her dog Tiny, and he loved her and was a wonderful gift of companionship for her. Sharon loved to make necklaces or bracelets with beads and doing needle point, she also enjoyed dancing with her family and friends at The Shed.

Sharon was a joy to be around, and we have peace in knowing she is again reunited with her mom, dad and brother.

Memorials may be made to Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Pastor Dana Wood officiating. Burial is in Union Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ben Blank, Jacob Blank, Zander Scholz, Sean Ryno, Justin Scholz, Ron James, Jack Strickland, Dustin Fisher and Tyler Fisher.

