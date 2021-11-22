Sharon Mortensen

Sharon (Metcalf) Mortensen, age 78, daughter of Ray and Louise (Brelow) Metcalf, was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Mesa, Ariz. She passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband Arvin; and one sister, M’Lea; two sons Alex and Troy; one daughter, Christina; and one grandson, Zachary Mortensen.

Sharon is survived by seven sons, Barry, Richard, Daniel, Gregory, Scott, Todd, Tony and two daughters Angela and Sarah; and her twin Karen of Selah, Wash. There were 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There were hundreds of foster kids that visited the farm.

Sharon grew up in Chandler, Ariz., and graduated Chandler High School in 1962. Sharon married Arvin Mortensen on June 5, 1965. There was a total of 12 children adopted and hundreds of foster children that called her mom.

Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Houston, Mo. Sharon loved her family and loved traveling to visit them wherever they were.

Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. No words will be able to describe how much of an impact she left on everyone and will be missed tremendously.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Jake Vonallmen officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

