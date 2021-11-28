The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that it will award a total of $194,390 through the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program (MCRG) to the Leonard Wood Institute and Whiteman Area Leadership Council. The grant awards will benefit Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base while supporting their communities and potential for future investments.

“The economic impact of Missouri’s defense industry and military installations supports growth across our entire state,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost said. “These grants are incredibly important to ensure the long-term vitality of Missouri’s military communities and the missions that they house.”

MCRG assists communities with military bases by encouraging coordination with defense agencies, planning for anticipated federal government closures, and supporting new or expanded military missions. The program helps organizations address needs of military families like housing and childcare. Meeting these needs helps attract military investment, which brings skilled workers to the area and boosts its economic health.

“We’re proud to work alongside the department as it supports service members and their communities through the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program,” said Steve Ehrhardt, chairman of the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission. “This program aligns with the commission’s purpose of working to protect, keep and enhance mission capabilities. I look forward to seeing the impact of these grant awards as they support the service members and families of Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base.”