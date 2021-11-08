This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An annual drive to raise funds for the “Terisa Ward Reaching Challenge” ends Friday at the Houston School District.

Children bring in spare change to their classroom and generate money for the program that provides books to all Houston Elementary School students.

The winning class — based on a most donation per student ratio — receives a pizza and ice cream party.

Mrs. Ward was an elementary teacher at Houston before passing away in 2018.