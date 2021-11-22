The Success School Basketball Hawks hit the road on Monday of last week for a two-game matchup at Swedeborg (near Richland) and came away with a sweep.

In the first game, the Success B Team ran away to a 38-4 win. Brenton Lilly led the charge with 17 points, while Rocky Dailing had 10.

The Success A Team then topped the host Panthers, 38-22.

Austin Elliott and Coen Brannan each scored 16 points for the Hawks.

Last Thursday at Dent-Phelps (near Salem), the Success Lady Hawks had a valiant effort but fell 26-21 loss. Alaina Rogers led Success in scoring with 9 points, while Lily Lathrom had 6 and Amber Lee added 4.

The Success boys squad then took the floor and produced another solid night of basketball, culminating with a convincing 39-14 victory.

The host Bobcats hung tough early in the contest, but the Hawks took control and won by the wide margin.

Elliott poured in 20 points for Success, while Brannan had 10.

Next up for the Hawks (8-1) is a highly anticipated rematch with the Oak Hill Pirates Tuesday (Nov. 30) in Success.

Success’ Amber Lee applies tight defensive pressure at half court during a game at Raymondville on Nov. 4. SUBMITTED PHOTO