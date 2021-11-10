Texas County property owners will receive their tax statements in the mail in the coming days. They were mailed Wednesday (Nov. 10).

Persons can now pay their property taxes in the office of the collector in the lower level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston or online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/texascountymo

Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell said Tuesday night that about 30,000 will be processed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Tax season got off to a slow start this fall as the collector’s office waited for required data needed for the bills, officials said earlier.