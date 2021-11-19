The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation plans to award $2,000 in educational scholarships for the spring 2022 academic year. The organization is accepting applications.

The TCMH Healthcare Foundation Educational Scholarship Program is designed to assist area students that are pursuing or planning to pursue education in a healthcare-related field or students currently working in healthcare that are pursuing additional education for their current career.

The foundation is in its 14th year of awarding scholarships in the fall and the spring, and the foundation’s board of directors has presented scholarships totaling $124,000 in that time. Students from towns across the TCMH service area have received them.

“Providing educational scholarships is a primary pillar of the healthcare foundation,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation president, stated. “The board of directors of the foundation recognizes the need to assist areas students in their educational endeavors with hopes that the student will return to or stay in the Texas County area to provide healthcare services to area residents after receiving additional education.”

Endowed scholarships provide some of the educational funds, and the foundation hosts an annual golf tournament to raise money for the scholarship program, and plans are underway to host a tournament again in June 2022.

Eligible students for the scholarships must be accepted to or currently enrolled in an accredited university, college or post-secondary training program. Residents of the TCMH service area — all of Texas County and Mountain Grove — and students that are graduates of Texas County and Mountain Grove schools are eligible to apply. Applicants already pursuing a career in a healthcare organization, or applicants planning to pursue a career in a health field with direct patient care are eligible to apply for the scholarships.

The scholarship application asks for information about the student and requires a short essay about the student’s career and educational goals. Applicants are also asked to list community involvement activities, and they may be asked to meet with foundation board members for a short personal interview.

The deadline is Jan. 15, 2022.

For more information about the scholarship program or to receive an application, contact Gettys by phone at 417-967-1377 or 866-967-3311, ext. 377, or by e-mail at jeff.gettys@tcmh.org. The scholarship application and complete details are also available at www.tcmhfoundation.org.