The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation has received a $2,500 platinum level sponsorship from Simmons Bank in Houston designated to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care. It supports the upcoming Hospice of Care online auction event Nov. 21-30.

Due to the precautions in place for COVID-19, an online auction is being held for the second year in a row in lieu of the foundation’s annual chili cook-off to benefit Hospice of Care.

“We are very grateful to Simmons Bank for sponsoring our key fundraising event for Hospice of Care,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “The sponsorship dollars will help with our operational costs such as medications, medical equipment and supplies to help take care of local hospice patients.”

Hospice of Care provides end of life care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for the service. If insurance coverage is not available, Hospice of Care may use online auction funds to provide care at no charge. Hospice of Care utilizes funds raised to provide palliative care training and materials for patients and the family and friends of hospice patients.

“Hospice of Care has a long tradition and well-known reputation for providing physical, mental and spiritual care for terminally ill patients and their family members,” Gettys said. “Many individuals and businesses look forward to annual hospice fundraising because it gives them a way to give back to a charity that has benefited them, their family or friends.”

“The success of this online event would not be possible without the incredible support from sponsors like Simmons Bank who stepped up in a big way to help kick things off,” Gettys said. “We are truly grateful for their support and understanding of what Hospice of Care means to the community.”

Information about the online auction can be found on the Healthcare Foundation’s website at www.tcmhfoundation.org