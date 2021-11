Today is the last day of the fall firearms deer season with Texas County poised to take second place in Missouri.

As the final day began, hunters in Texas County had killed 3,870 deer. That’ up about 500 from last year.

The breakdown in Texas County is bucks (2,007), button bucks (364) and does (1,499)

Top counties are Franklin (3,953), Texas (3,870), Benton (3,097), Howell (3,065), Callaway (3,065) and Dent (2,921).