By about 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas County was in sixth place in the annual deer harvest. The season began Saturday.

Franklin County led the state with 662 deer killed.

Other leaders are: St. Clair (515), Bollinger (506), Howell (503), Benton (492), Texas (479) and Callaway (473).

In Texas County, hunters have killed 309 bucks, 41 button bucks and 129 does.