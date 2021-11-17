Texas County entered Wednesday of the fall firearms season in second place in the state, slightly trailing leader Franklin County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters in Texas County had killed 2,379 deer, according to a conservation department tally early Monday.

Franklin County led the state with 2,442 deer killed.

Other leaders are: Benton (2,051), Howell (1,930), Callaway (1,920) and Dent (1,853).

In Texas County, hunters have killed 1,274 antlered bucks, 227 button bucks and 878 does.

The season ends Tuesday.

Send your fall firearms deer photos to: news@houstonherald.com.