Thomas A. Horton, 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. He was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Allegan, Mich., to Nelson Welcome and Thelma Doris Hogue Horton.

Mr. Horton grew up on a farm in Eunice, Mo., and graduated from Summersville High School in 1962.

He married Bettie Cummins on Aug. 7, 1966, and they made their home on their farm in Raymondville where he resided until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bettie of the home; one daughter, Tracy Derrick of Raymondville, Mo.; two sons, Scott Horton and Jason Horton of Raymondville, Mo.; two brothers, Charles Horton of Brighton, Mo., and Nelson Horton of Joplin, Mo.; two sisters, Roma Mendenhall Booker of Raymondville, Mo., and Susan Crenshaw of Verona, Mo.; five grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

He received Christ as his Savior as a teenager. He was an active member of Raymondville, Baptist Church for many years and remained in faith.

Mr. Horton loved the farm life and his family. He enjoyed driving around the community passing out gum and candy to the neighborhood kids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vollmar Cemetery. Online condolence may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family will be hosting a private celebration of his life. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.