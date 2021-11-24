Thomas Andrew Franklin, IV of Raymondville, Mo., was born on May 22, 1996, in West Plains, Mo., to Thomas Andrew “Andy,” III and Erica Dawn (Holler) Franklin. He passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Destiny Franklin; grandfathers, Thomas Holler, Sr., and Thomas Franklin, Jr.; and uncle, Chadrick Kaut, Sr.

Drew is survived by his parents, Andy and Erica Franklin of the home; girlfriend, Alexx Borden of Houston, Mo.; siblings, Stetson Franklin and wife, Caitlin, and Sierra Wallace and husband, Michael, all of Raymondville; grandmothers, Pam Holler of Mountain View, Mo., and Joyce Franklin of Yukon, Mo.; and a baby due in April.

Drew was employed at Royal Oak in Summersville, Mo. He enjoyed Anime and the fantasy game, Dungeons and Dragons.

He had a unique character and was always full of life. Drew had a special place in everyone’s heart and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Yarber Mortuary, Mountain View, with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, also at the funeral home. Interment was at Forest Dell Cemetery, Mountain View. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.

PAID