The first-ever high school varsity boys basketball game played in Houston’s new gymnasium proved to be quite a memorable event.

In a wild, hard-fought affair on Tuesday night, Houston beat Cuba 42-37. But the host Tigers had to dig deep to pull off the victory, trailing throughout much of the contest before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter and holding on from there.

Houston actually got off to a fast start and led 6-2 after a trio of baskets in the low blocks by senior guard Noah Gulick. The Tigers held a 9-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the visiting Wildcats went on an 11-0 run and were ahead 17-9 after junior forward Dylan Beal sank a shot from short range with 4:30 left in the period.

Senior guard Tanner Lee ended the run by draining a 3-pointer, and Houston regrouped and trailed 19-15 at halftime. The Tigers were fortunate to be down by only 4 at the break, as they went a dismal 2-for-12 from the free throw line in the first half, missed numerous open shots from varying distances and all-too-frequently turned the ball over.

Things looked bleak for Houston in the third period, as Cuba opened with a 5-0 run and led 27-19 going into the final 8 minutes.

HHS senior guard Noah Gulick prepares to shoot a free throw during the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ win Tuesday in Houston’s new gym. Gulick scored 7 points in the period to help lift Houston to the come-from-behind victory. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

But then the Tigers finally found their rhythm and heated up big-time, scoring 24 points by sinking 6 field goals and connecting on 10-of-15 attempts from the charity stripe.

Gulick and 6-3 junior guard Brody McNew led the charge, with McNew knocking down two 3-pointers and pouring in 10 points in the quarter, while Gulick scored 7, including a pair of free throws the sealed the deal with 5.5 seconds remaining.

Gulick finished with a career-high 15 points, while McNew also had 15.

Tempers flared more than once down the stretch, and at one point Houston had two players lying on the floor at the same time after hard contact. But the Tigers maintained their composure and gained the momentum, and with the home crowd raising the roof, ultimately pulled out their first win of the season.

A DEADLY LONG-RANGE BARRAGE

In Monday’s season-opener at county rival Licking, the Tigers fell 69-58.

The host Wildcats went wild from deep in the contest, sinking 15 3-pointers – including 10 in the first half.

After Houston led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, Licking took control by adding 27 points in the second period to hold a 38-27 advantage at halftime. The scoring outburst was powered by sophomore Keyton Cook, who drilled four treys in the period, and senior Christopher Bartling, who nailed two from behind the arc.

The Tigers had their chances in the second half, but missed shots and turnovers were again a problem. Houston pulled to within 4 points and had possession of the ball late in the fourth quarter, but a turnover crushed any hopes of cutting the deficit even further.

Junior point guard Garyn Hall went 10-for-11 from the free throw line in the contest and led Houston in scoring with 12 points. McNew scored 11 for the Tigers, while junior guard Dakota James had a career-high 9 and Gulick added 7.

HHS junior point guard Garyn Hall prepares to shoot over Cuba senior Dylan Keogh on Tuesday night. Hall led the Tigers in scoring in the season-opener Monday at Licking. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Cook led Licking in scoring with a game-high 23 points, while sophomore Austin James had 16 (including four 3-pointers) and Bartling finished with 8 (all in the second quarter).

Next up for the Tigers (1-1) is a home game Tuesday against Eminence.

