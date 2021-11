Texas County residents will change their clocks before retiring for bed this Sunday as time pieces fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 7.

Beginning in 2007, most of the United States began Daylight Savings Time at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts back to Standard Time on the first Sunday in November.

Firefighters remind that it is also a good time to check batteries in fire detectors.