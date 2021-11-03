A trailer-truck carrying cattle overturned near Cabool on Wednesday morning. The accident disrupted traffic for several hours.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Peterbilt driven by Brady L. Spain, 23, of Miller, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. He had minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment.

Three other highway patrol officers, the Cabool Fire Department, the Cabool Police Department and MoDOT assisted.

The vehicle had extensive damage. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The area affected was U.S. 60 just west of Highway AV.