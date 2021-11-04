Two persons received moderate injuries early Thursday when a tractor-trailer unit overturned on U.S. 60 about four miles east of Cabool.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2020 Freightliner driven by Timothy L. Mullins, 58, Winchester, Tenn., travelled off the right side of the highway and struck a driveway approach. Mullins and a passenger, Dayne D. Brennen, 60, of Miami Springs, Fla., were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The rig was totaled. Mullins was wearing a seat belt and Brennen wasn’t.

Assisting at the scene were three other Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, the Cabool Police Department and MoDOT.

It marks the second day in a row that a trailer-truck unit accident caused traffic issues in that same area near Cabool.