Walter L. Wilson, age 94, of Mountain View, Ark., passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View. Walter was born in Pittsburg, Kan., on June 25, 1927, to Walter and Faye Geisler Wilson.

Walter was an insurance claims adjuster, a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in World War II and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean Conflict.

Walter is survived by his wife Ruth Ross Wilson, of Mountain View, Ark.; son, Roger (Brenda) Wilson; grandchildren, Greg (Julie) Wilson and Jacob Wilson; and one great-grandchild, Nate Wilson.

A graveside service for Walter is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Houston, Mo. The family will also schedule a memorial service for Walter’s Mountain View friends and family at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at evansfh.com.

Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Ark., and Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo., are in charge of the arrangements.



