Karissa Lynn Lilly

Authorities are seeking information about a missing 15-year-old girl from Houston.

According to agencies, 15-year-old Karissa Lynn Lilly went missing from her home in Houston on the night of Dec. 22.

She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Karissa was last seen wearing a green John Deere sweatshirt and black pants.

Persons with information should call 911 immediately or 417-967-5996.