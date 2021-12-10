Bessie Amy Turpin, the daughter of Ezra E. and Mary Randlet Turpin, was born Nov. 26, 1934, on the family farm near Summersville, Mo. She passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of 87.

She grew up in the Summersville area, graduating from Summersville High School in 1952. She later went on to work at the Angelica factory in Summersville then worked for over 20 years at Brown Shoe in Houston. She spent her whole life living on the family farm.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers and plants. In her younger years she took delight in doing embroidery and needlework.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Mary Turpin; and a brother, George Turpin.

Miss Turpin is survived by two brothers, Andy and John Turpin; as well as three nieces.

A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net