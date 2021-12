A Bucyrus man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the St. Louis area on Friday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robert A. Brewer, 22, was driving at northbound I-55 at U.S. 67, when slick pavement conditions caused his 2007 Chevrolet 2500 to slide before a collision occurred with a 2017 Volvo S60. Two persons in that vehicle — ages 64 and 7 — were taken with minor injuries to an area hospital. Brewer was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.