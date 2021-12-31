A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Dec. 25.

Sean G. McCormick, 32, of 14817 Airport Road at Cabool, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

According to a deputy’s report, the officer was dispatched regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at McCormick’s residence. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with McCormick, who reportedly said he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he had become angry and punched her in the face and choked her until she was unconscious. He also reportedly told the deputy he slammed the woman to the ground and bit her face.

The officer reported speaking to the victim, who told a similar story and said she wanted to pursue charges.

McCormick was taken to the Texas County Jail. Bond is set at $350,000.