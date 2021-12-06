A Cabool woman received moderate injuries early Monday in a two-vehicle crash at Macomb, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Pennie L. Derryberry, 44, was driving an eastbound 2018 Nissan Sentra that had slowed in traffic on Highway A at about 4:13 a.m. and was struck from behind by a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina operated by Brian M. Campbell, 32, of Mountain Grove.

Derryberry, who had moderate injuries, was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield.

Both vehicles had moderate damage. Derryberry was wearing a seat belt; Campbell was not.