Carl Jay Wilson was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Stilwell, Okla., to William (Bill) and Vernetta (Smith) Wilson. He died at the age of 78 on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Billy Jay Wilson, Arvin and Marvin Wilson, Curtis Wilson, Bertha Wilson (Hubbs), Iris Wilson (Sliger); son, Justin Wilson; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Hubbs and Garnet Sliger; and a sister-in-law, Hazel Wilson (Neugebauer).

Jay is survived by his wife, Donna of the home; children and their spouses, Jayson and Dana Wilson, Jeremy (Boomer) and Destiny Wilson, and Jodie and Trenton Reynolds; and a daughter- in-law, Alex Wilson; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Connor, Michael, Christa, Fletcher, Bailey, Daylon, Adley, Avayla and Sosie. Also, a brother, Dean Wilson and his wife, Brenda; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three children from California, Billy Jay, Janet and Janice and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Jay was baptized into Christ at an early age and attended the Church of Christ in Houston, Mo. He instilled in his family the importance of living a Christian life and always being in attendance when the church doors were open.

Jay spent all his life working on vehicles or selling them. After several years of living in Rolla, Mo., he wanted to move back home. He moved back and took over the Red Cap Station and later started his own business — Jay’s Automotive. He was fortunate to have his brother, Dean, and sons, Jayson and Boomer, work with him. Jay always told the boys to be kind and honest with everyone. As his health declined, it was a blessing to him to have his boys take over the business that he had worked so hard to build.

Fishing, camping, gardening, and working in his yard were some of his favorite hobbies. Jay loved to make people laugh and always made sure to tell those he loved he would do anything for them. Most of all, he loved the church and his brothers and sisters in Christ.

He will be greatly missed by all, but so many wonderful memories will always be with us.

Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Allen Bailey and Todd Richardson officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Kevin Reed, Curtis Hubbs, Bill Bridges, Jared Gentry, Doug Mills and Trenton Reynolds.

