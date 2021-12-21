Carl Keith “Bud” Collins, the son of Zealous Harley and Cleda Ann (Gaither) Collins, was born Feb. 6, 1933, in the Dykes Community and passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., on Dec. 18, 2021, making him 88 years, 10 months and 12 days.

Bud attended the Ragsdale School through eighth grade then went on to Houston High School where he played football and was a member of the Letterman’s Club as well as the Photography Club and the Future Farmers of America. He graduated from Houston High School with the Class of 1951.

Carl was united in marriage to Shirley Nadine Coble on Nov. 15, 1953. To this union two children were born: Theresa Louise and Angela Denise. He was later united in marriage to Elizabeth Susan Dobbs, and acquired two bonus daughters: Cindy and Patricia.

He and Shirley moved to Eudora, Kan., where he worked doing maintenance at the COOP fertilizer plant with his father-in-law and good friend Lester Coble. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 5, 1954, and after basic training he was deployed to Germany where Shirley and Theresa later joined him. He faithfully served his country until he was honorably discharged from active duty on Oct. 27, 1956, and then served in the Army Reserves for six more years. Following his time in Germany, he returned to the COOP and continued to work there until they purchased the milk route from Leo Kelly in 1966 and they returned home to Fairview. In 1968, they moved to the farm where they raised beef cattle until 1980 when they decided to build a milk barn and started dairying.

Being a milk hauler, he rarely got to attend church on Sunday mornings, but he would spend his Saturday evenings studying the Sunday School lessons and would attend Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church on Sunday and Wednesday evenings where he really enjoyed listening to the choir. He also enjoyed attending revivals, especially when he could get a chance to hear Brother Derrel Friend preaching. He had recently reaffirmed his faith in his Savior Jesus Christ.

He later moved to the farm south of Cabool with Betty Sue where they enjoyed taking care of their many beautiful flower beds, large garden and numerous fruit trees, chickens and keeping the songbirds fed, tending to the honeybee hives and drinking their morning coffee with Charlie and Donna. He also enjoyed driving the grandkids down to their lake in the old maroon Ford truck and would spend all the time they wanted just watching and helping them fish for the abundance of catfish, bass, crappie and perch they kept it stocked with. He took great pride in keeping everything around their farm neatly mowed, weeded and trimmed. They were always willing to share their bounty of vegetables and fruit with their neighbors and family. They also enjoyed traveling to numerous places across the country, especially visiting his brother-in-law Buck in the mountains of Colorado.

Bud loved all types of sports and especially enjoyed attending his grandkids and his nieces and nephew’s ball games and even traveled many miles with his brother Larry to watch his great nieces and nephews play ball. He especially loved football and the Kansas City Chiefs and would always call his daughter Angie during halftime and after the games to replay what had happened with each other, especially during the playoffs. He also loved to attend the Collins reunions in Tennessee and Missouri and collecting the Collins Reunion Shirts. He enjoyed photography. He had a mountain of photos but was not in many of them because he was too busy being the photographer. He was a huge history and genealogy buff and could often be found reading history books.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zealous and Cleda Collins; his wife, Betty Sue Collins; brothers, Norman, Junior and Clyde and a sister, Marie Smyer.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Theresa Campbell and husband Dean, Angie Payton and husband Jerry, Cindy Chuidian and husband Alfie and Patricia Christenson and husband Steve; his siblings, Mary Stottlemyre, Lucille Yarnell and husband Ervin, Robert Dean Collins, Louise Walker and husband Max, Cleta Mae Vaughn and husband Junior and Larry Collins and wife Sara; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Collins, Donna Haddock and husband Charlie, Wanda Reed and Linda Bowling; a brother-in-law Buck Dobbs; grandchildren, Joshua Campbell and wife Aimee, Abby Gaither and husband Russell, Tad Massengale and wife Tiffany, Colin Holder, Callie Holder, Jessica Payton, Lucas Payton, Courtnie Brand and husband Buddy, Ryan Christenson and wife Pam, Eric Christenson and wife Darla, Sasha Langlay-Smith and husband Johnny and Anton Chuidian and wife Alonya; great-grandchildren, Mackinnon Campbell, Katelyn Campbell, Kaden Gaither, Trigger Massengale, Tanner Massengale, Trace Massengale, Braylie Brand, Weston Brand, Eddie Chuidian, Marco Chuidian, Ella Christenson and Molly Christenson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Carl had a keen memory which he attained from his mother, he could recall many childhood memories as well as other stories from throughout his life and would always tell them word for word, remembering every little detail. We will hang on to those stories and memories and will miss his infectious smile and witty sense of humor until we can join him again on those glorious streets of gold!

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Cabool General Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Williamson officiating. Pallbearers were Josh Campbell, Tad Massengale, Colin Holder, Luc Payton, Russell Gaither, Mackinnon Campbell and Kaiden Gaither. Honorary pallbearers were Trigger, Tanner and Trace Massengale. Interment was in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.