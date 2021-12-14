Catherine Elizabeth Tyce, (she was known by Cathy and Betty), was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, to Clarence Sherry and Antoinette Briscol Hart. She died Dec. 12, 2021, at her Summersville, Mo., home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her oldest sister, Gloria; and her husband, David Roland Tyce.

She is survived by her younger sister, Esther; two sons, Louis Tyce and Mike Tyce; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other nieces and nephews.

As a young woman, Mrs. Tyce met her husband, Dave, in Puerto Rico. She was a U.S. Air Force wife. They moved to California, and after his military service, her husband worked for his father at Tyce Engineering Co., where they built engines for Boeing, and worked with hydroplane boats as a hobby. She helped to build some of the prototypes because her hands were small enough to fit inside the tight spaces. Her husband held several land speed desert racing records. As a family, they were very active in the Chamber Music Society, dirt bike racing, desert motorcycle racing, boating, camping and horses.

Mrs. Tyce practiced her faith by being active in her churches. In California, she was a Eucharistic Minister and was heavily involved in working with the elderly. She became a Gray Lady as well, working with the American Red Cross, who served as a volunteer aide in medical services. When she moved to Missouri, she became a member of Eunice Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading, indoor gardening and taking care of the birds, especially hummingbirds. Up to 40 hummingbirds surrounded the patio every season. They came back every year, and each year there were more of them.

The family will host Celebration of Her Life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Eunice Baptist Church with Gordon Rhodes officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.