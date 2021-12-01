The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4) inside the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Many vendors and exhibitors will be on hand showcasing a wide variety of products and services. The vendor fee is $15, which includes a table and two chairs.

There is no admission fee for customers and visitors.

The Bazaar is one of several activities the chamber is sponsoring for the holiday season. Included is the annual Christmas Parade, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Star Spangled Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded for best floats in both religious and non-religious categories ($50 for first-place, $25 for second and $15 for third).

The chamber is encouraging entries of classic cars, marching bands, horses, youth groups, church groups and more.

The lineup will begin at 5:30 in the parking lot below Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston Schools campus.

For more information, or to register for the parade, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email info@houstonmochamber.com.