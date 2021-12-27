Members of the Texas County Commission met Dec. 15-16 to transact businesses, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Say a maintenance supervisor position remains open.

•Will cancel the Liberty Tech Partner Plan and evaluate other options.

•Discussed its American Rescue Plan Act funds, but took no action.

•Visited with Alextricity of Cabool about the justice center phone system progress. Sho-Me Technologies has been contacted to increase bandwidth from 20 to 50 until February. The firm was to finalize phones and wi-fi. A discussion was held about the fiber optics available through the City of Houston.

•Discussed and approved the employee medical benefit package for the 2022 budget year.

•Met with representatives of the University Extension Council to review its county budget request for 2022. Attending were: Brandi Richardson, Willis Mushrush, Dana McGuire and Ross Richardson.

•Discussed progress replacing the Paddy Creek Road bridge. Those attending were U.S. Forest Service personnel Kim Bittle and Amy Wilson, South Central Council of Governments representative Trent Courtney and Boone Township board members Leann Green, Ronnie Duncan and Brenda Bartleson.

•Met with Assessor Debbie James to discuss additions and abatements to the tax rolls, heard concerns about power outages and fax machine problems and reviewed the 2022-2023 assessment plan for the office.

•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey and acknowledged the hiring of Alyssa Murrell as a full-time jailer effective Dec. 15, learned of a $7,500 grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety and discussed premium pay for law enforcement personnel. It would not affect individuals receiving supplement grant income.

•Heard Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell report on tax collections in her office, as well as discussing a retirement fund audit.

•Reviewed correspondence on a 351 foot guyed tower in the Licking area, studied information about American Rescue Plan Act funding received from Great Rivers Engineering, will meet with an attorney related to an opioid drug manufacturing settlement and visited with Ron Scheets, Cabool city administrator, concerning issues in the Cabool area.