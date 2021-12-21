Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is the beneficiary of $1,008 following this year’s Christmas tree contest hosted by D&L Florist in Houston.

Shari McCallister of D&L Florist organizes the contest annually by decorating numerous trees in her shop with various themes for Christmas. Visitors are asked to vote on their favorite tree with money. One penny counts for one vote, and 100 percent of the funds collected go to TCMH Hospice of Care.

“Voting for a tree has become a family tradition for many,” McCallister said, explaining that grandchildren are brought in by their grandparents, mothers and daughters and groups of friends come in together.

Most of the funds collected are small change, but many people vote with paper money, too.

“There are quite a few one- and five-dollar bills, and even some fifties and hundreds,” McCallister said.

“This is our biggest donation thus far,” McCallister said. “We are very thankful for a community that truly gives from their heart when it comes to helping others.”

McCallister noted that the fundraising effort is a giving opportunity for many people that might not be asked to give to a local charity on a regular basis.

“The Hospice of Care team took care of my father, Doyle Sillyman, and it’s an honor to be able to give back to them through this contest each year,” McCallister said.

McCallister said the “Silly Daycare” tree was the winner of the 2021 contest, garnering the most votes.